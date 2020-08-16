A Book Recommendation in Honor of my 70th Birthday!

For my 70th birthday the other day (old man!), my sister sent me a picture of Mom and Dad "unwrapping" me upon returning home from my baptism that many years ago.
It was all the encouragement I needed to recommend a book I had read recently, the title of which some people might find alarming:
Lofton, Michael.
Is My Baby in Hell?: Hope for Parents of Unbaptized Infants.
R&T Press. Kindle Edition.
Lofton starts from his personal anguish over failing to prevent the abortion of his child, conceived out of wedlock. The book is very well written and not in the least overstated.
I recommend it to you especially for the solid methodology he used to analyze one of those puzzling chapters in the elaboration of Church teaching on the urgency of bringing, first and foremost, our loved ones to the saving waters of Baptism, but moreover being eager that no one should be deprived of the grace of this great and first Sacrament which sets us free from sin and claims us for Christ. In Baptism (after the fall of Adam and Eve) the door is opened once again to fulfill God's Will in creating us. As the old catechism states in question and answer form: Why did God make me? God in His love, made me to know, love and serve Him in this life, so as to be happy with Him forever in Heaven.
Infant Baptism is the keystone to the edifice of our struggle against the culture of death, which holds so much of society today hostage.
One more picture!
