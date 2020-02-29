Virus and Caprice

A layman, a friend of mine, here in Switzerland brought my attention to a teaching by Bishop Athanasius Schneider concerning the worthy reception of Holy Communion in times of pandemic. I recommend the article; as always, Bishop Athanasius teaches well. The counsel of this great bishop comes welcome, as my friend and untold others these days in many different countries are in anguish over what they deem an improper response on the part of Church authorities to the COVID-19 threat. I just read another article from Peter Kwasniewski (here), citing the pertinent canons and offering additional insight into how the question should be framed.
The spread of the so-called corona virus may be out of control in China and seems to threaten at least economic devastation in some other countries. This is at least what the media would have us believe. Regardless of the facts, it is not uncommon to note reactions of hysteria or panic from members of the most random groups, when the word "corona" pops up in the conversation. It is no joking matter and many people will not even enunciate the word. Here in Bern, they tell me that pharmacies and medical supply stores are sold out of masks. Liquid hand-sanitizers seem to be sold out everywhere as well. I must confess, I am even washing my hands more carefully with soap and water and at more frequent intervals during the day. I cannot remember doing that in past flu seasons, which have caused annually higher numbers of fatalities, especially among the elderly and otherwise frail of health.
Despite all that and more, the word is that in Italy, among the most hard hit countries, coffee bars are packed at the usual hours and other gathering places fill as per custom. Granted, Venice did cancel Carnival, but the most noted change last Sunday, at least in northern Italy, was the banning of Holy Mass. Here in Switzerland, a controversial Mass in Geneva's historical (once Catholic) cathedral was rescheduled from this 29th of February to 30 May. Otherwise, holy water fonts have been emptied in many churches, greetings of peace are forbidden, priests told not to shake hands to greet people after Mass and reception of Holy Communion limited to distribution in the person's hand.
A French-speaking priest friend vented on Facebook, asking what all this says about the health of our Catholic faith. Over the centuries, time and again, as people were dropping like flies in onslaughts of the plague, instead of banning official liturgy, great and holy priests and bishops called the people to prayer and supplication for God's merciful deliverance for His people. Hadrian's Tomb in Rome, was rechristened Castel Sant'Angelo, because of the reassuring vision of the angel over that tomb sheathing his sword to mark the end of the plague, in response to the massive penitential procession led by Pope St. Gregory the Great.
I can't help but think of the rational approach of St. Charles Borromeo, who while himself going out to care for plague victims in Milan, forbade his priests from doing likewise, reminding them of their sacramental duties for the people.
Putting public health issues aside, it should be clear that forbidding the distribution of Holy Communion on the tongue, as many bishops have done, is in contravention of present church law. It is an overreaction born of a faulty worldview. Public health issues and priorities ought certainly to point to other measures with more impact (like washing beer glasses in soapy hot water or avoiding crowded venues?). The germs one can pick up on public transit, even in Switzerland, would counsel either staying home or walking for your health.
Depending on ones standpoint, that a bishop would order such a measure is either: - another indicator of the destitution of the "Ordinary Form" of the Roman Rite (Novus Ordo) or: - cannot help but contribute to totally bankrupting that form, depriving it of whatever sacrality it may be deemed to possess.
Bishop Athanasius counsels opting for making a spiritual communion rather than putting particles of the Most Blessed Sacrament at additional risk of being lost.
Given the statistics about ignorance among Catholics concerning the nature of Christ's real Presence in the Holy Eucharist, the issuance of a bureaucratic prohibition, against receiving Holy Communion in the manner which most eloquently testifies to the Lord's truly being present, Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity, cannot be tagged as less than cavalier. As my priest friend laments, we could expect better from our pastors in times of trial.
This too will pass and hopefully inspire priests and people to look again for teachers who lead their people to Christ, the Living Bread, Who feeds His people with His own Hand.
PROPERANTES ADVENTUM DIEI DEI
